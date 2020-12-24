🔊 Listen to this

King of Kings Gyros, a staple of Public Square for the better part of 10 years, will have a new home across from City Hall, with co-owner Jason Negron saying it would be moving in with The Cheesesteak Factory, seen here, which Negron also owns. ‘It was a tough decision, but we decided to combine the two,’ Negron said, saying rising rent costs made the Public Square location unsustainable. But Negron said he is excited to be serving both gyros and cheesesteaks out of the location, which will hold its grand opening on Jan. 6.