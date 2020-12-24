Homeless shelter and program at New Roots, honors relative’s route to recovery

WILKES-BARRE — The 12-bed homeless shelter approved for the New Roots Recovery Support Center can’t come soon enough for Vickie Elder-Garufy.

“There’s a huge need for it. The homeless are a very under-served population,” Elder-Garufy, director of New Roots, said Wednesday.

Elder-Garufy and the staff at New Roots have plenty of work to do to get the men’s shelter up and running, but approval of the application by the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board on Dec. 16 was a huge first step.

“We’re moving very aggressively on this. My hope is to be up and running within three months,” Elder-Garufy said.

New Roots will house the shelter in its building at 121 Water St., next to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and offer more than just a place to stay.

“It’s not just going to be a shelter. It’s going to be a program,” Elder-Garufy said. The goal is for the participants to maintain sobriety and put an end to their poverty and chronic homelessness.

Men, 18 and over, in recovery experiencing homelessness will be eligible for the program. There’s no residency requirement, but the shelter capacity is limited in order to provide individual service.

The men will stay at the center and be assigned to a certified recovery specialist to work on life skills and maintain sobriety in structured sessions from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Staff will transport the men to health clinics and other appointments for services such as obtaining personal identification cards.

From 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. the shelter will be locked down. Two staff members will be on duty around the clock and there will be 24-hour surveillance at the center.

The program, “Duncan’s Refuge,” is named after Don Duncan, Elder-Garufy’s grandfather. He struggled with addiction for year many years and eventually got help in 1990. “I just wanted to honor his personal struggle,” she said.

The shelter does not require a license from the state, Elder-Garufy noted. The building that will contain the shelter meets city codes. New Roots is privately funded, but accepts donations, she added.