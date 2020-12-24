🔊 Listen to this

A state appellate court Wednesday upheld the lengthy prison sentence for a Shavertown man who admitted to sexually assaulting a girl.

Wayne Fitzgerald Williams II, 35, formerly of Memorial Highway, was arrested by Dallas Township police in August 2018 after the girl’s mother reported he assaulted her then 13-year-old daughter, according to court records.

Court records say the girl was staying at a relative’s residence when Williams took her to the rear porch, where he assaulted her.

Police in the complaint said the girl told Williams to stop because she feared getting pregnant. Williams responded by telling her, “Nobody will find out, and I can’t get you pregnant because I’m fixed,” court records say.

The following day, the girl returned to the home to pick up an item and Williams kissed and groped her, and directed her to perform oral sex on him, according to court records.

Williams pleaded guilty to separate counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on April 5, 2019.

Lupas sentenced Williams to five years, six months to 15 years on each count, totaling 11-to-30 years in state prison. After a Sexual Offender Assessment Board hearing, Lupas determined Williams was not a sexually violent offender.

Under the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act of 2018 (SORNA II), or Megan’s Law, Williams was deemed a sex offender and required to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle.

Williams appealed the sex offender designation, claiming SORNA requirements imposed punitive punishment in violation of his constitutional rights.

The state Superior Court noted in the 12 page opinion although the state Supreme Court has reversed SORNA II in most cases, Williams failed, “To make a cogent argument attacking SORNA II as unconstitutional.”