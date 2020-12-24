🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s effort to collect delinquent sewer maintenance and recycling fees brought in approximately $250,000, Mayor George Brown said.

Two months ago notices were sent out to past-due accounts requesting payment or liens would be filed. Some of the accounts dated back 10 years and the total owed was approximately $600,000.

“I don’t know how much more we’re going to get,” Brown said Wednesday.

If liens are filed, it could take more time and money for the city that’s facing a budget shortfall of more than $4 million in lost revenue as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Brown labeled it a “pretty good” effort.

The fees, specifically Brown’s attempt to double them to $100 next year to balance his proposed $53.2 million budget, have been a point of contention between the mayor and three of city council’s five members.

The mayor lowered the fees, but not to the level sought by Tony Brooks, Beth Gilbert McBride and John Marconi. The trio opposed Brown’s budget and last week introduced their own, lowering the fees to $75 and introducing other amendments to balance it. The budget and related ordinances face a second and final reading for approval at a special meeting on Dec. 29.

The idea to go after the delinquent accounts was discussed after Brown introduced his budget in mid October. The city had tried collecting them through a third party and had little success. City Administrator Charlie McCormick said Brown asked if the city could do its own collection. McCormick said he recommended issuing lien notices.

The city sent out notices on Oct. 26 to the past-due recycling accounts based on account information from the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, McCormick said. The WVSA handles the billing for the two fees and also sent out notices for the sewer maintenance fee.