WRIGHT TWP. — Retired township police officer Brian Macko said he has no interest in returning to law enforcement.

Macko’s name was mentioned by several sources including those in law enforcement Wednesday that he may be appointed by township supervisors to replace Police Chief Royce Engler.

Engler was told Wednesday afternoon his contract won’t be renewed for 2021, said Dave Winsock, president of the Wright Township Police Officer Association and a board member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #36. Winsock is also a township police officer for 22 years.

“I’m retired and happily retired,” Macko said Thursday morning. “I read the article this morning and social media posts. There are adults, parents and law enforcement reacting to the article. It’s simply not true.”

Macko retired July 31 after 27 years as a township police officer. His retirement came shortly after township supervisors adopted a retirement incentive in July for those township employees eligible for early retirement.

The incentive included a $10,000 payment with an additional $10,000 payment paid at the one-year retirement anniversary, according to township records.

Winsock explained the collective bargaining agreement for police officers and Engler expired on Dec. 31, 2019. While a contract was ratified with police officers, Engler’s contract was not settled.

After Engler was told his contract won’t be renewed for 2020, several law enforcement officers who have worked with Engler on the Luzerne County Drug Task Force reached out to the Times Leader.

Those sources claimed Macko was geared to replace Engler with the title public safety director.

Macko said those claims are “simply not true.”

“I’m enjoying my private life. I bought a farm and I’m farming with my son. I did my 27 years in law enforcement. It’s a young man’s game, it’s time for them to do their part.”

Township Solicitor Jack Dean on Wednesday denied Engler’s contract would not be renewed, saying the report “wasn’t true, not to my knowledge.”

Dean noted the township had been negotiating Engler’s contract over the course of the year but couldn’t elaborate further as it is a personnel issue.

Township supervisors are scheduled to meet virtually Dec. 30.