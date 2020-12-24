🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a change of plans Thursday Mayor George Brown said all four bridges over Solomon Creek will be closed.

”We received an update,” Brown said. “It looks like we’ll be getting more rain than we expected, so I’m going to close Barney Street also today.”

Previously Brown said the Barney Street bridge would be the only one left open subject to conditions of the creek.

Department of Public Works crews began closing the floodgates Thursday morning, starting with the South Franklin Street bridge and proceeding with the other bridges at Regent, Waller, and Barney streets.

Heavy rains will melt the snow pack from last week’s storm causing runoffs into creeks and streams. In addition, the Susquehanna River is expected to flood low-lying areas and those unprotected by the Wyoming Valley Levee System.

The Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center expects the river to reach the major flooding stage this weekend. The river is expected to crest at 30.5 feet at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

