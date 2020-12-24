🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The most notorious thief who only steals in late December was arrested saving Christmas.

City police announced on their Facebook page that a green person with a small heart, identified as the Grinch, was arrested on Public Square.

Grinch was taken into custody at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

According to the police department’s Facebook post:

“Police received several calls about stolen Christmas presents throughout the city. Chief (Joseph) Coffay made a few calls to the only person who could thwart this dastardly villain.

“In the blink of an eye, Santa Claus quickly took the suspect (Grinch) into custody in the area of Public Square without incident. The suspect was found to be in possession of a large amount of Christmas gifts at the time of his arrest,” police wrote.

Police wrote the Grinch was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy and was held at the North Pole without bail.

Stolen items that were recovered will be returned to Santa during his rounds later tonight, police said.

Police posted a mug shot of the Grinch showing his height as 6 feet, six inches tall, and the Grinch in custody in the rear of a cruiser driven by Santa.