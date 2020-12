🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count has reached 418.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 15,873.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 7,927 cases and 261 deaths; Monroe County has 5,552 cases and 189 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 9,605 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 581,156.