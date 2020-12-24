🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A city landmark has received a stunning amount of money after being selected to be a part of a funding operation launched by sports blog Barstool Sports.

Kara Hodorowski, marketing manager for Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, located on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, got a video chat call on Wednesday from David Portnoy, “El Presidente” of Barstool Sports, letting her know that the bowling alley had been selected to be part of the Barstool Fund.

Through the fund, Barstool will be giving a series of small businesses around the country, including Chacko’s, $15,000 monthly for the foreseeable future.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Hodorowski said. “His pledge is not only a one-time payment… it’s not a ‘one-time, here, good luck, hope this holds you over,’ it’s not a band-aid on a cut that won’t stop bleeding.”

The process by which Chacko’s secured this funding was a bit of a whirlwind, Hodorowski described, saying that the bowling alley only submitted a request to be considered for the program last Saturday.

In the process, Chacko’s had to submit an email explaining how much money they would need to survive each month — which they approximated to be $15,000, at least until they’re able to welcome customers inside again — and then once they made it through the first round of entries, then submit a video explaining their needs.

After that, Hodorowski said they didn’t hear from Barstool again until Portnoy called her by surprise on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, in the afternoon, I got a Facetime call,” Hodorowski said. “I had no words.”

Hodorowski said that Chacko’s was the 10th business of a total of 30 to be announced to be a part of the Barstool Fund, with a new one to be announced each day. And the fact that the announcement regarding Chacko’s came out on Christmas Eve is particularly notable for the bowling business which has been in the family for three generations now.

“It’s amazing that they decided to share it today of all days; today is actually my grandfather’s birthday,” Hodorowski said of her late grandfather who founded the business. “The fact that it’s Christmas eve and his birthday, it all ties together.”

Hodorowski said that Chacko’s will be using the money to cover bills and payroll until the end of the pandemic.

As part of the Barstool Fund, Barstool is creating merchandise for each of the businesses selected. So if you’d like a Chacko’s T-shirt to help support the fund, go to Barstool’s website.