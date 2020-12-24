🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The summary citation of public drunkenness filed in February against Darren Snyder was dismissed earlier this month.

Snyder, 44, the elected Controller for Wilkes-Barre, declined to go into detail about the dismissal when contacted Thursday.

“I did community service,” Snyder said

Wilkes-Barre police issued a citation to Snyder who was allegedly under the influence on Feb. 9 in the area of West Union and North Main streets. Police said Snyder was taken into custody after officers found him standing in the roadway attempting to get a ride home.

At the time Snyder was asked if there was anyone who could pick him up, police said. When he responded no one could, he was taken into custody and cited, police said.

Court records showed Snyder entered a not guilty plea on Feb. 11. A summary trial was scheduled for March 12 before Magistrate Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre.

The trial was continued seven times, however. Malloy dismissed the citation on Dec. 9.

