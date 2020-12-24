🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Market Street Bridge will close Friday morning as the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority prepares for the Susquehanna River to reach flood stage.

The authority’s board issued a state of emergency declaration on Thursday, as the river is expected to rise above the natural flood stage of 22 feet Friday afternoon, with an estimated crest of 34 feet this weekend.

That would be a rise of more than 30 feet from its reported level of 2.5 feet at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. It was at 2.75 feet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Workers will begin closing the bridge at 8 a.m. Christmas Day on both the Wilkes-Barre and Kingston sides, and it will remain closed to traffic for the duration of the flood event, the authority announced.

The National Weather Service is expected to update the river model tonight at about 8 p.m. and Friday between 2 and 3 a.m.

“By that time, three-quarters of the event would have passed and the NWS will have a much better idea on where this thing will end up,” a statement from the authority indicated.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and if the Authority needs to install additional closures across our system we will respond appropriately.”

Forecast

The area forecast by the NWS calls for rain to continue tonight.

Warmer temperatures will accompany a strong storm system, causing significant snow melt and raising flooding concerns.

Winds will become gusty, especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures will fall and bring with it a chance of freezing rain and icy roads on Friday.

Affected areas

The Wyoming Valley Levee System protects most of the Wyoming Valley to a river level of 44 feet. But unprotected, low-lying areas in in Plains Township, the Plymouth Flats, West Nanticoke and Shickshinny flood at 22 feet when the river leaves its banks.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said all four bridges over Solomon Creek will be closed.

The river reached the record crest of 42.66 feet on Sept. 9, 2011, during that year’s devastating flooding.