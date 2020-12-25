🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s Christmas Day and with any luck, Santa arrived, took the coronavirus away and left everything on everybody’s list — that is, everybody who was good, not naughty.

But just in case, here are a few gifts Santa might have left, or should have:

• Mayor George Brown — A balanced budget, Farmers Market, Fine Arts Fiesta, Downtown development; downtown workers return, shows at the F.M. Kirby Center — you get it, right?

• Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri — Peace and harmony throughout the county.

• Will Beekman — to book Carole King at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza — this is an annual wish that might have been on my list.

• Wilkes-Barre Township — Panera Bread to open, Turkey Hill to do that project, and more good stuff.

• Wilkes President Greg Cant — To be all he can be in the post-pandemic days ahead at Wilkes University.

• Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary — To continue to offer the students more quality programs at an affordable cost.

• King’s College President Rev. Jack Ryan — To enjoy retirement and to always remain close to the college he loves.

• All veterans — To continue getting the respect and admiration from a grateful nation.

• Luzerne County Council — To work together for the betterment of the county and its hard-working people.

• Wilkes-Barre City Council — Where do we begin? To effect positive change for the city.

• Chamber President Wico van Genderen — To announce several new large companies coming to the region with lots of family-sustaining, high-paying jobs.

• Diamond City Executive Director Larry Newman — Staying on that upward path of incremental growth to a vibrant city — keep taking those progressive steps forward.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Chairman John Maday — Increased membership in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, his own Viking boat, and an invite to lunch with the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

• Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta — A World Championship for the Yankees, a good cigar and more time with family and faithful companion Riley.

• President Donald Trump — To quietly enjoy retirement.

• Republican Party — To be willing to work “across the aisle” and to at least consider the concept of compromise.

• Democratic Party — Ditto.

• U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic — To bring large amounts of federal dollars to Northeastern Pennsylvania through his position as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas — To start making a positive impact in Washington D.C.

• U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. — To use his Senate seniority to guide the Democratic Party to a new beginning.

• U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. — To set an example for his Senate colleagues to vote their conscience and not (always) his party as he heads toward retirement.

• Gov. Tom Wolf — To continue to do all he can to protect human lives during this pandemic.

• State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville — To show why his move to become an independent is so important in effecting positive change in government.

• State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township — To continue her commitment to representing her constituents and thinking outside the box.

• State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre — More help for grandparents raising grandchildren; accountability for prescription drug companies; and a new dance hall at Sandy Beach.

• State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca — Better roads, better schools, more bipartisanship in Harrisburg.

• State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Dallas — A regatta for Harveys Lake and to keep working for our educational system.

• State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston — To continue to work hard on issues that concern constituents, regardless of political affiliations.

• State Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township —To stay focused on helping farmers and to be their voice in Harrisburg.

• State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township — To continue speaking his mind, regardless of political influences.

• Notre Dame fans — A new coach — please. (An annual request)

• Penn State fans — To continue to faithfully support the Nittany Lions — “You are!”

• Yankees fans — Stop with the analytics already, play real baseball and get more real baseball players like DJ LeMahieu.

• Mets fans — Relax, “believe” and with “The Polar Bear” and that pitching staff, your team should be playing deep in October.

• Phillies fans — Keep a watchful eye on Joe “Genius” Girardi.

• Eagles fans — Don’t panic — keep the coach, stick with Hurts, build that defense.

• Giants fans — Pray that Saquon Barkley returns intact, shore up the offensive line and add to the defense and next year should be better with your proimising head coach.

• Steelers fans — Patience needed here; hope that Big Ben can get it together soon.

• Red Sox fans — Just be grateful and savor the fact that you have the best park in baseball.

• Dodgers fans — Celebrate your World Series title — see, maybe there is a Santa Claus.

• Political pundits — To stop the antagonistic approach to covering politics in general; it’s silly, actually; return integrity to your industry.

• SPCA, Blue Chip Farm, et al — For more kind-hearted, compassionate souls to adopt abandoned pets and give them a good home. Please.

• Cable TV subscribers — The ability to choose a provider.

• Pizza parlors — To actually put $2 worth of toppings on a pie. C’mon, man.

• All first responders, health care workers, law enforcement, scientists: To get the respect they have earned and have always deserved.

• Dr. Tony Fauci: A grateful nation.

• President-elect Joe Biden: The ability to lead the country to a better day.

• Planet Earth: No more pandemic.

• Pauline Bailey (mother of Phylicia Thomas) — For law enforcement to aggressively pursue this case to find out what happened, by whom and to find her remains and bring her home. It’s been 17 years; it’s a shame this case hasn’t been solved.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good — pandemic-be-gone — year ahead.