As part of a test run before the Nov. 3 general, Luzerne County Election Director Shelby Watchilla loaded blank mail ballot envelopes in a new automated opener.

Despite everything that’s happened this year, Shelby Watchilla doesn’t regret taking the Luzerne County election director position.

Shifting election plans prompted by new laws and the coronavirus, heated emotions trickling down from presidential race and national attention over a county temp worker’s discarding of nine overseas military mail ballots made 2020 unusually rocky.

“I’m glad I did it and saw it through. It’s an experience I’m proud of,” said Watchilla, who officially ends her one-year stretch as election overseer today to start a position in the private sector.

Even before COVID-19, the year was destined to be taxing because the county had to implement two state mandates — a new paper-trail voting system and revamped Pennsylvania election procedures. The bipartisan state legislation extended the voter registration deadline from 30 to 15 days before the election and allowed voters to request mail ballots with no excuse or justification required.

Unable to predict the degree of public interest, Watchilla announced in early February that voters could start applying for April 28 primary mail ballots.

She encouraged voters to consider mail ballots for convenience or to avoid lines. Polling places are always more crowded in high-turnout presidential election years, and she suspected the new voting system’s extra step requiring voters to review their paper printouts and feed them into a tabulator would slow the pace of voters passing through.

Watchilla also made it known the county probably wouldn’t have the lion’s share of votes tallied on election night due to the more labor intensive mail option.

“How true that statement turned out to be,” Watchilla said this week.

Meanwhile, the office had received and tested its new equipment from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. and was scheduling poll worker training sessions on the new system to be held in March, she said at that time.

Sign of trouble

Poll workers started expressing safety concerns in mid March as the coronavirus took hold. Some building owners also warned they may be unable to provide their structures as polling places, including some housing senior citizens or emergency responders.

Watchilla monitored the situation and ordered gloves and sanitization products.

“At that time, we were still full steam ahead to prepare for the April 28 primary.”

By the end of March, her office and others across the state were forced to shift gears.

State officials delayed the primary to June 2 and gave counties permission to temporarily reduce the number of voting locations for the primary only.

The county had 186 voting precincts in 144 buildings, with some precincts sharing locations. Most of these buildings were closed to prevent virus spread.

Watchilla scrambled to pull together a new layout from scratch based on which sites could be kept or added throughout the county without forcing voters to travel too far or squeezing too many into one location.

Poll worker training sessions on the new machines were halted with restrictions on group gatherings.

“We had been preparing one way since the start of the year, and now, in March, the whole plan changed,” Watchilla said in retrospect. “Meanwhile, we were still getting all these mail applications and registrations.”

Lots of paper

A little less than a month before the delayed primary, county officials finalized a plan reducing in-person polling locations from 144 to 58, with 22 schools added to the mix.

The new touchscreen electronic ballot marking devices were reserved for voters with vision impairments or other disabilities. Everyone else had to fill out paper ballots and feed them into the new scanners. The rationale was that all election workers could not be fully trained on how to operate the electronic devices in time for the primary.

More than 53,400 voters had requested mail ballots by the May 26 submission deadline, creating an avalanche of incoming applications and outgoing ballots to those approved.

“They just kept coming,” Watchilla recalled.

She and some others were pretty much working every day at that point dealing with the onslaught.

Workers had to cope with their own worries about contracting the virus. They couldn’t always maintain physical distance from others while sorting, scanning and stamping the piles of paperwork and discussing plans and instructions, but their mission took precedence as it does for other frontline essential workers, Watchilla said.

“We had to be there every day to make the election happen. Everyone stepped up,” Watchilla said.

State legislation didn’t allow counties to start opening, scanning and tabulating mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. It was an improvement from the original, pre-pandemic 8 p.m. start time, but many had hoped to start digging into the piles a few days before the election.

It took teams of county workers three days to process all 40,300 returned primary election mail ballots because the outer envelopes had to be unsealed by hand before the inner secrecy envelopes could be shuffled and then opened to access ballots. The ballots then had to be flattened and scanned.

This entire process had to developed for the first time, Watchilla said.

“There was no plan counties were given to say how to do it,” she said. “We had to create that process, and it had to be both transparent and secure at the same time.”

No reprieve

Because of the primary election delay, Watchilla had to start preparing for the Nov. 3 general by the time the primary election records were audited, boxed up and labeled.

“There was literally no time off in between,” Watchilla said. “It’s been basically one long election for the entire year.”

Seeking to improve the process, Watchilla announced in August the county was planning to outsource the mailing of ballots and acquire an automatic envelope opener for those returned.

In September, the discarded mail ballot discovery took center stage.

The ballots were later recovered from a county dumpster and counted. The temp worker was immediately removed from service after Watchilla reported the problem, and federal investigators have not announced any filing of charges against the unidentified worker.

County officials were blindsided when the U.S. Attorney’s Office publicly announced at least seven of the votes were for President Donald Trump, prompting Trump to reference the matter and put the county in the national spotlight.

Watchilla is still unsure what she’s allowed to say because she hasn’t been informed the investigation is over.

“I did what I was supposed to do,” she said of her immediate investigation and reporting of the matter.

Her response included climbing into the dumpster herself to pick through garbage looking for ballots as her boots slid on the remnants of a cake someone had discarded.

The county election office was back in the headlines in October, this time in a positive way for detecting that a Forty Fort Republican had allegedly forged the name of his deceased mother on an absentee ballot application.

Leading up to the general, the office’s election preparations were somewhat interrupted by a new no-excuse ballot option allowing voters to apply for and receive their ballots in the same visit so they could cast them on the spot. The county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which houses the election office, became a mini voting hub as a result, with campaign demonstrations and lines of voters seeking the on-demand option.

In total, 154,134 ballots were cast in the general, for a turnout of 70%.

A new county council election inquiry committee has been meeting since the week before the general election to review protocols and procedures, sparked largely by the discarded ballots. Watchilla answered the committee’s questions during two sessions and said she was open to suggestions and eager to work with the committee on improving the office.

However, she’s now the one making a change, saying she was offered another position that motivated her to leave.

More than a dozen counties are currently seeking election directors and deputies due to a statewide exodus, county Manager C. David Pedri recently told council.

Watchilla said she contemplated leaving before but said she wanted to set an example for her two daughters that she would fulfill her commitment through the general.

“So many people asked why I stayed so long. If you’re a leader, you have to follow it through,” she said.

She said she did her best constantly adapting to all the changing dynamics.

“Our entire staff worked the hardest it could to make a brand new process — one new to everyone in the state — as successful as possible,” Watchilla said. “I think they did a very good job, and I’ve been proud to work with them.”