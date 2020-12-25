🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With a week before the end of 2020, Luzerne County’s homicide rate has been average compared to 2019.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 homicides throughout Luzerne County, one more than in 2019 when 12 people were intentionally killed by another person.

The county’s largest municipality, Wilkes-Barre, has three homicides to date while the second largest municipality, Hazleton, has one.

There were 10 homicides committed by firearms and three people were killed by assaults, according to records.

Six people have been arrested and charged with criminal homicide, while arrest warrants have been issued for two people. Five homicide cases remain open with no suspects known.

• Jan. 24: Joshua Bacon, 20, was charged with third-degree murder in the beating death of his grandfather, George Bacon, 91, whose body was found inside his home on Oliver Road, Ross Township. State police allege Joshua Bacon had taken an illicit drug and acted erratically. Joshua Bacon is also facing aggravated assault charges when he charged at two troopers.

• March 4: Jeremy Gittens, 37, was charged with the fatal shooting of Ryan McGovern, 32, and injuring Susan Sarin, inside a vehicle on Schuler Street, Wilkes-Barre. City police detectives allege the shooting was in retaliation to a bad drug deal. Gittens was captured by U.S. Marshals in Queens, NYC, where he remains jailed.

• June 7: John Robert Evans, 29, of East Stroudsburg, was fatally shot as he sat inside a vehicle at 509-511 Roosevelt St., Hilltop Apartments, Edwardsville. Eli Quandree Smith, of Wilkes-Barre, a passenger inside the vehicle, was injured in the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

• June 19: Peter Jonathan Gillis, 57, was charged with the fatal shooting of Robert Francis Kile Sr., 57, in the driveway of Gillis’ home on state Route 92, Exeter Township. Kile was an Exeter Township supervisor and second assistant fire chief at Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Co. in Harding. State police allege the shooting was over a property dispute.

• June 26: Giovanni Morales, 24, was charged with fatally beating Jonathna Hernandez inside a residence on Winters Avenue, West Hazleton. An arrest warrant was issued for Morales who formally lived in Brooklyn, NYC.

• Aug. 9: Fernando Vasquez-Vittini, 25, of Scranton, died from multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in front of a residence on Boland Avenue, Hanover Township. Jose Carlos Matos, age and address unknown, was injured in the gunfire. No suspects have been identified.

• Aug. 13: The body of Patricia Walski, 38, was found inside her residence on Schrader St., Larksville, by a police officer conducting a welfare check. An autopsy showed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 8 for her husband, Richard John Walski, 47, charging him with an open count of criminal homicide and abuse of corpse. His driver’s license and other personal items were found near human remains discovered near the Susquehanna River in Newport Township on Dec. 12. A positive identification has not been made of the human remains.

• Sept. 12: Joey Bernad Graves Jr., 32, of Pittston, was charged with the fatal shooting of Brandon Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre, in the rear of 82 Parsonage St., Pittston. City police allege Graves was upset and jealous of Thomas who was helping his girlfriend carry items into the residence.

• Sept. 18: Mauric Antowne Dillon, age unknown, died from gunshot wounds after he was found by Wilkes-Barre police investigating gunfire inside 499 S. Franklin St. City police allege Dillon met with one or more unknown males at his residence prior to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

• Oct. 5: Dazon Turner, 21, of Tannersville, was charged with the fatal shooting of Carlos Taffanelly and injuring Lilliana Giraldo and her daughter, Jamielynn, on North Street near North River Street, Wilkes-Barre. Turner surrendered on an open count of criminal homicide Oct. 8. City police allege the shooting was retaliation to a domestic at 46 Darling St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Nov. 11: Rendell Joseph Dixon, 29, was fatally shot on the seventh floor of the Holiday Inn East Mountain, Plains Township, during a production of a music video. No suspects have been identified.

• Dec. 12: Ashokkumar Patel, 50, was fatally shot while working inside Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street, Hazleton. Surveillance cameras recorded a man wearing a red or orange Nike hooded sweatshirt inside the store when Patel was killed. No suspects have been identified.

• Dec. 13: Erik Michael Watkins, 39, of Sugar Notch, was charged with the fatal beating of his mother, Patricia Watkins, 60, inside their Maffett Street home. State police allege Erik Watkins heard voices to kill his mother after smoking marijuana.