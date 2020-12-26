Restored Church adapted to pandemic, weather forecast for holiday gathering

🔊 Listen to this

Restored Church Pastor Tim Walker finishes the taping of the Nativity Play with an anouncement about Christmas on Wednesday night.

Restored Church Pastor Tim Walker finishes the taping of the Nativity Play with an anouncement about Christmas on Wednesday night.

An angel, played by Scott Ashford, looks over the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph — played by Alysse Andrew and 5-month-old Gladys, during the taping of the Restored Church Nativity Play.

Mary comforts the baby Jesus, played by Alysse Filler and her 5-month-old Gladys, during the taping of the Nativity Play at the Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night

WILKES-BARRE — When Restored Church pastor Tim Walker realized that it wouldn’t be possible to hold a traditional Christmas Eve service this year, he didn’t skip a beat.

Instead, the church’s lead pastor planned an outdoor service complete with wise men, shepherds and a live nativity.

When the forecast called for heavy rain on Christmas Eve, Walker simply staged the inspirational event a day early, recording it to be live streamed on Christmas Eve, along with a inspirational sermon which called people to faith that went beyond a season or a service, but defined their lives.

Amanda Reardon, who played a wise man at the service, recalled her own spiritual journey which started two years ago on Christmas Eve. One of her daughters had heard about the church and really wanted to attend. So Reardon and her husband thought that Christmas might be a good time to try out a service.

They never looked back.

Now the entire family, complete with two sets of in-laws attends the church. Reardon said the church has been looking for ways to reach out during the coronavirus pandemic, both online and in person.

As she stood waiting for her cue to approach the nativity, she pointed toward the side of the parking lot.

“That is now the spot for our community garden,” she said. “We do anything that we can to reach out to the community.”

Adapting to the pandemic

Walker has always been very ready to meet the challenges of the pandemic. Although the church, which on a pre-COVID Sunday often had about 200 people in attendance, hasn’t opened up its physical doors, Walker has taken to Facebook every Sunday to preach to his congregants on topics that include trust, faith and relationship. The church has established “micro-groups” which find people meeting in individual homes to view the sermons, which are also recorded.

At those times when the pandemic found people quarantining or otherwise unable to leave their homes, Walker and his pastoral team encouraged his congregation to watch online and stay in touch with each other by phone and email. He stressed that the “church” isn’t contained in a church building, but instead is rooted in belief and concern for others.

Cold and blustery

Putting together the Christmas Eve service took quite a commitment from participants, as temperatures plunged and wind whipped around the actors, clad in masks in addition to traditional garb. The church has always been very vocal about its commitment to safety practices and social distancing. Reardon said the actors were motivated by their commitment to the church and sense of community with others who attend. The church’s Facebook page reflected appreciation from those “attending” online, that even during an unusual year, the church could uphold a tradition that told a story which reflected man’s ability to overcome outward challenges in order to develop love relationships with others.

It was a story that churches all over the valley, the state and the country presented to their congregants this Christmas season. Walker reminded those attending that it was a story consistent with the challenges of 2020.

In his sermon, part of a series called “God with Us,” he reminded the faithful that God is in control, even during the challenges of a pandemic.