🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 435.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 16,437.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 8,301 cases and 261 deaths; Monroe County has 5,5747 cases and 193 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,581 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and on Saturday there were 7,174 additional positive cases bringing the statewide total to 605,141.

There are 5,925 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11–Dec. 17, stood at 15.8%.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22: 109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 26: 66,350 doses of the vaccine have been administered.