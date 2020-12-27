🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A transient man is in custody and has been charged with criminal homicide after the body of a missing Columbia County woman was found on Sunday.

The body of 26-year-old Erica Shultz, who was reported missing after disappearing from her home in Bloomsburg on Dec. 4, was discovered in a wooded area east of Hobbie Road in Butler Township, according to a report from the Hazleton barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Harold David Haulman III, 42, was arrested on Sunday and arraigned just after 5 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Brian J. Tupper. Haulman’s last known address was in Duncannon in Perry County, according to his court docket sheet.

Haulman was charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of corpse. He was denied bail by Tupper and transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 6.

The investigation was conducted by multiple agencies including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Bloomsburg Town Police Department, the Berwick Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Luzerne County Detectives, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.