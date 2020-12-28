The body of Erica Shultz, 26, was found in a wooded area on Hobbie Road, Butler Township

A man who moved between Michigan and Pennsylvania charged Sunday in the brutal killing of an autistic woman from Bloomsburg attempted to take his own life when confronted walking on railroad tracks in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, according to court records.

Harold D. Haulman III, 42, was charged with an open count of criminal homicide, abuse of corpse and kidnapping after investigators with the state police and Luzerne County district attorney’s office found the body of Erica Shultz, 26, in a wooded area near Hobbie Road in Butler Township, according to court records.

Investigators were led to the body after interviewing Haulman in a hospital, court records say.

Shultz was reported missing by her sister to Bloomsburg police on Dec. 6.

Investigators allege Shultz had defensive wounds to her hands and there was evidence of severe trauma to her head. Her body was found Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Court records say Shultz frequented dating websites where she allegedly met Haulman, who went by Dave on the dating sites.

Investigators along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations were able to place Haulman with Shultz using cell phone records shortly before she was reported missing.

When Haulman became a person of interest in Shultz’s missing persons investigation, a tracking device was placed on Haulman’s gray 1995 Ford Windstar when he was interviewed by FBI agents in Battle Creek, Mich., on Dec. 23.

A witness told investigators Shultz got into a gray minivan after she left work at a grocery store in Bloomsburg on Nov. 14. Investigators say the description of the minivan matched the vehicle driven by Haulman.

When Haulman failed to attend a second interview with FBI agents on Dec. 24, investigators tracked Haulman traveling from Michigan, through Ohio to Pennsylvania arriving in Duncannon at about 10:10 a.m. Friday.

Haulman remained in Duncannon where his wife resides.

Investigators in court records say Haulman sent his wife a text message expressing his love for her and regret for failing their marriage. The text message included: “But I have some good news, you no longer have to fear me for any reason. I have made a decision that is just best for everyone,” court records say.

Haulman was confronted by a Norfolk Southern Railway police officer walking on railroad tracks at about 11:35 a.m. Dec. 26.

Haulman retrieved a box cutter and “hacked” his arm telling the railroad police officer, “Let me die; I want to kill myself; I need to die for my sins,” the complaint says.

Haulman was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill near Harrisburg where he was interviewed by investigators on Saturday.

Court records say Haulman admitted to “surprising” Shultz at her residence and going for a ride. Haulman allegedly claimed he stopped on Hobbie Road and asked Shultz to go for a walk in woods.

Haulman admitted he used a mallet-type hammer to hit Shultz numerous times and used a three-inch knife and stabbed her several times, according to court records.

After leaving Shultz’s body in woods, Haulman told investigators he traveled to a bridge on Interstate 80 near routes 15 and 147 in Milton where he tossed the knife and hammer, court records say.

Haulman allegedly told investigators he attempted to throw Shultz’s cell phone into the Susquehanna River but it struck a concrete barrier.

After killing Shultz, Haulman alleged he showered at a truck stop near Lewistown and slept in his van but did not remember if he discarded his clothes. When he returned to Battle Creek, Mich., he told investigators he purchased a new cell phone to say goodbye to his family, court records say.

While being interviewed in the hospital, Haulman provided investigators with information using Google maps the area where he allegedly killed Shultz.

Haulman told investigators he was walking on railroad tracks Saturday intending to get hit by a train and kill himself because he was “tired of living this way,” court records say. He also claimed he thought about killing other women but denied murdering anyone else. He also said he needed help and something is wrong with him, court records say.

Haulman was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.