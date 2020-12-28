🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 439.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 16,511.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 8,370 cases and 262 deaths; Monroe County has 5,797 cases and 193 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 3,779 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, in addition to 4,884 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 8,663, bringing the statewide total to 613,804.

There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–Dec. 24, stood at 15.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, there were 127 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m.; on Sunday, Dec. 27, there were 76 new deaths reported for a total of 15,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 48,136 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,238,091 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,420 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,219 cases among employees, for a total of 60,639 at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,470 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,558 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 28: 72,62 doses of vaccine have been administered.