🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As the COVID-19 crisis continues to rage, the Luzerne County court system will remain effectively shuttered for another month, according to an order from the president judge Monday morning.

Monday’s order from Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough extends the court’s closure through Feb. 26., 2021. The order was originally set to expire at the end of January, and the extension contains language that it is necessary to “protect the health and welfare of the public, litigants and employees to the extent possible.”

Vough’s order limits court proceedings to only the most bare of essentials, with only family court, applications for PFAs, mental health proceedings, bail postings and preliminary arraignments being processed as normal.

Jury trials, meanwhile, will be postponed until March 1 at the earliest, unless the order is extended again.

Additionally, civil and criminal proceedings that impact on health, safety, security, welfare or incarceration status of an individual will be held as normal, through teleconferencing. In-person proceedings will be rescheduled.

Family court will continue to address emergency matters, and hearings or conferences before a hearing officer will either be held via teleconferencing or will be postponed.

Luzerne County Probation Services shall conduct all business by telephone.

It remains to be seen if any further extensions of the order will prove necessary.