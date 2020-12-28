Officials: Move due to uncertainty regarding Thursday’s forecast, potential for crest above major flood level

WILKES-BARRE — With some more rain expected in the region on Thursday, the Market Street Bridge will remain closed until Jan. 4, according to the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority (LCFPA).

Christopher Belleman, the executive director of the LCFPA, said in an email on Monday that with the uncertainty still in the air regarding Thursday’s forecast and the potential of the Susquehanna River cresting above major flood level, the bridge would remain closed out of precaution.

“I don’t want to dismantle the Market Street Bridge closures and then be looking at the scenario that they then need to be reinstalled,” Belleman said.

The bridge was closed on Friday in anticipation of heavy rain and melting snow, with the initial National Weather Service projections predicting a crest of 34 feet. The river eventually crested on Saturday afternoon at around 25.6 feet.

Belleman said that he spoke with a meteorologist from the National Weather Service who said that they won’t be more confident about the forecast until Wednesday.

“I don’t like to keep the closures up longer than necessary since Market Street is a major road for commerce and emergency vehicles,” Belleman said. “But under the circumstances, I think this is necessary for public safety.”

The closures on either end of the Market Street Bridge are expected to be removed starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 4.