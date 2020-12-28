🔊 Listen to this

A disgraced Luzerne County Judge, locked up after taking bribes in the notorious “kids-for-cash” judicial scandal, is asking for compassionate release from a federal prison.

Mark A. Ciavarella, 70, filed a motion for compassionate release last week, claiming “extraordinary and compelling reasons” warrant a reduction in his sentence.

Ciavarella has been serving a 28-year prison sentence since 2011, originally found guilty on a series of charges, including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering. However, a Chief U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner overturned many of Ciavarella’s convictions in 2018, with the exception of honest-services mail fraud and accepting bribes in an official capacity.

In August, Conner also denied Ciavarella’s request to reduce his sentence, saying it “fits both the crime and criminal.”

But now Ciavarella is claiming he suffers from a number of medical conditions that would lead to a continuing prison sentence deteriorating his health, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a brief filed on Dec. 21 by federal public defenders Heidi R. Freese, Quin M. Sorenson and Tammy L. Taylor, Ciavarella claims to suffer from stage 3 chronic kidney disease, along with a number of other conditions, including basal cell carcinoma, bronchitis, hypothroidism, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, lumbar degenerative disc disease and an enlarged prostate.

“The risk associated with these conditions, significant in any event, has been exacerbated exponentially by Mr. Ciavarella’s potential exposure to COVID-19 at the facility in which he is incarcerated,” the attorneys wrote. Ciavarella is currently locked up at the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution, located in Ashland, Kentucky.

Ciavarella’s attorneys claim, citing CDC evidence, that chronic kidney disease and hypertension leave Ciavarella especially at risk of getting severely ill with, or even dying from, COVID-19. So far, the brief says, 330 inmates at FCI Ashland have contracted the coronavirus, and four have died as a result from it.

This is the latest attempt from Ciavarella to litigate his way into freedom, having filed numerous attempt to first overturn his conviction and later his sentence.

In a previous filing, Conner slammed Ciavarella for his continuing attempts to get out of jail.

“Ciavarella refuses to acknowledge the scope of his remaining crimes of conviction,” Conner wrote. “Indeed he believes that he ‘does not stand convicted of … accepting any bribe or kickback.’”

“Ciavarella is wrong,” Conner continued. “And the sentencing transcript reflects that this aspect of Ciavarella’s conduct — the abuse of public trust by an elected jurist and the resulting harm to vulnerable juvenile victims — was particularly troubling to the sentencing court.”

Prosecutors had until Monday to respond to Ciavarella’s brief, but, as of time of writing on Monday afternoon, a filing had not been entered into the federal court system’s online database.