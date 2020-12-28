🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — U.S. Attorney David Freed will be resigning from his post as chief law enforcement officer for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, effective on Jan. 1, 2021, his office announced Monday.

“I have been enormously privileged to be able to serve my fellow citizens, first as a young prosecutor in York County, then later in several positions in Cumberland County including 12 years as District Attorney, and finally as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” Freed said in a statement issued Monday night.

“I have had the incredible opportunity to work with our brave men and women in law enforcement nearly every day for the past 20 years and continue to be amazed by their commitment to their fellow citizens.”

Freed has served the Middle District, which encompasses 33 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, for the last three years. After being nominated by Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, Freed was appointed by President Donald Trump in September of 2017 and officially sworn in on Nov. 27, 2017.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Senators Toomey and Casey for the opportunity to serve; and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department,” Freed said.

While it wasn’t immediately made clear the reason as to why Freed was resigning, his announcement comes on the heels of some controversy regarding nine military mail-in ballots discovered in Luzerne County back in September.

Freed went into detail about the discarded ballots and disclosed that seven of them were votes for Trump in a letter to former Luzerne County Bureau of Elections director Shelby Watchilla, a move that two former federal prosecutors from the Middle District said was outside the norms of the office and may have gone too far.

It was also announced that, upon Freed’s departure in January, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the position of U.S. Attorney pursuant to the Vacancies Reform Act.

That act governs how to fill vacancies in appointed offices pending a permanent replacement. While not stated in the release, it would appear that Freed’s departure clears the way for President-elect Joe Biden to name someone to the post after he is inaugurated.

Brandler has been with the office for over 30 years and previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on an interim basis from 2016-2017.