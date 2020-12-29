🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City council meets Tuesday night in a special session to pass an amended budget with its own numbers after rejecting Mayor George Brown’s proposed spending plan for 2021.

Due to steps the city is taking with regard to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic the meeting will be streamed online at 6 p.m. and can be accessed through the city’s web site, wilkes-barre.city. The public can participate by calling a designated phone line, 570-606-3727. Comments are limited to five minutes.

In addition, comments can be sent by email to [email protected] by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The email must include the sender’s name and whether the comments relate to the agenda items prior to council’s vote or for public discussion after the vote.

City council will vote on the second and final reading of the $53 million budget ordinance. The first reading was approved 3-2 at the Dec. 19 meeting and included increases in the recycling, sewer maintenance and rental inspection fees as well as decreases in overtime and workers compensation.

The special meeting was scheduled so the ordinance can go into effect 10 days after approval and the city can have a working budget shortly after the start of 2021.

The budget has been a point of contention between three council members and Brown since he first introduced it in mid October. As initially proposed, Brown balanced his $53.2 million budget with $2 million revenues raised by doubling the annual recycling and sewer maintenance fees to $100.

Council Vice Chairman Tony Brooks and council members Beth Gilbert McBride and John Marconi voted against the budget on Nov. 19, taking aim at the sewer and recycling fee increases as too high for residents struggling economically through the pandemic. Brown responded with a warning of layoffs and service cuts if the fees were not included.

Discussions followed with both sides attempting to reach a compromise.

On Dec. 16 Brown adjusted his fees lower, $85 for sewer maintenance and $80 for recycling and increasing the rental inspection to $100 from $75. He introduced a new ordinance offering residents $100,000 through the Emergency Utility Assistance Program from the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development with federal COVID-19 funds.

The council majority accepted the Emergency Utility Assistance Program and higher rental inspection fee, but lowered recycling and maintenance each to $75 when it approved the first reading of the amended budget on Dec. 17. It also cut workers compensation and overtime each by $200,000 and increased revenues from fines by $100,000.

Marconi and McBride Monday said the council majority proposes 20 percent reductions in each of the funded line items related to overtime and double time in the budget. A Times Leader review of the mayor’s proposed 2021 budget found 76 line items, funded and unfunded, totalling $923,700.

The amended budget forced council Chairman Bill Barrett and councilman Mike Belusko to reverse their votes and oppose it. They have been behind Brown’s budget from the start.