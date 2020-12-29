🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — A man wanted on charges of rape and strangulation was arrested on Monday after being on the run for over two weeks, police said.

Anthony Michael Maisey, 32, of Berwick was apprehended by borough police officers after a brief foot chase in the area of Spring Garden Avenue on Monday.

The Berwick Borough Police Department had obtained an arrest warrant for Maisey stemming from a reported sexual assault on Dec. 12.

Maisey was arraigned in front of Columbia County Magisterial District Judge Richard Knecht and charged with three counts of rape by forcible compulsion as well as one count each of strangulation, terrostic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.

He was lodged at the Columbia County Prison after failing to post $100,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11.