WILKES-BARRE — Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said that much of The Institute’s task force and COVID research in 2020 has taken into account equity issues.

“Lack of equity, whether it is due to racial, gender, income or other socio-economic factors, is more than a moral problem,” Ooms said. “A lack of equity has a negative economic impact on everyone in a community, whether or not they are part of a marginalized or vulnerable population. If the moral issue weren’t enough, it is hopeful that once it is raised to a community wide economic issue that positive change will occur.”

Ooms said The Institute first noticed the issue when working with the Scranton Area Community Foundation’s project with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Economic Mobility.

“Coupled with learning from the Commission on Economic Opportunity and their work with the Robin Hood Foundation, we recognized that while we may not experience as much racial inequity as bigger cities do, because we are less diverse — there is an equity issue,” Ooms said. “Equity, or lack thereof, also extends to a larger portion of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s population — the impoverished. We see it in our work with non-profits and with the business community as they try to recruit and retain workers.”

Ooms said there are a number of barriers that prevent people from successfully exiting poverty and there are a number of economic forces and COVID that have pushed people into poverty — including many middle class households from within our region.

“It is incumbent upon the rest of us to recognize and address the problems,” Ooms said.

Ooms said The Institute requested funds from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation through the Scranton Area Community Foundation to study the impact of redlining on the region.

National history, context

Among the most widely recognized pieces of legislature to ever be implemented in the United States is the New Deal, a system of public works projects, financial reforms, social welfare programs, and regulations enacted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in between the years of 1933 and 1939.

Following the events of the Great Depression that began in 1929, Americans were in a state of despair and panic. Roosevelt created the welfare system, social security, and federal unemployment insurance. The New Deal was additionally instrumental in promoting home ownership, a value Roosevelt firmly believed in to promote broad economic security (Muscato, 2020).

Encouraging people to buy property, the Home Owner’s Loan Corporation (HOLC) and Federal Housing Administration were each established to simplify the process of purchasing and building houses. However, this newly expanded access to home-ownership would not be equally provided to all.

In order for President Roosevelt to convince some in Congress to sign off on the numerous proposals set forth in the New Deal, home-ownership was approached from a segregationist perspective. There was a significant push for white Americans to own homes; however, the benefits that came along with doing so did not extend to people of other races and ethnicities. It was very difficult for people who were not white to obtain mortgages, housing loans, and reasonable payment plants to even be able to afford living in such areas.

Redlining has been around long before the enactment of the New Deal. This policy often marks the beginning of redlining in the United States not for the reason of first occurrence, but because it was a major series of legislature that explicitly made the practice legal as well as created associations to enforce and encourage it.

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 declared it to be unlawful to discriminate against someone’s race or national origin in the terms, conditions, or privileges of sale of a dwelling, which formally outlawed redlining.

Even though redlining and explicit discrimination on the basis of race is no longer legal in the United States, having been supplanted by the 1968 Fair Housing Act, the effects such practices have had on geographical racial concentration and present-day home prices are significant.

Geographic patterns by race

According to The Institute’s Senior Research & Policy Analyst, Andrew Chew, Northeastern Pennsylvania includes the counties of Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming.

Together, these counties have a population of 1,181,137. In this region of Pennsylvania:

• 79.12% (934,525) white

• 2.72% (32,077) Black or African American

• 0.12% (1,452) American Indian or Alaska Native

• 1.15% Asian

• 0.03% (409) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

• 1.25% other racial descent.

Chew said the vast majority of residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania are white, with very small proportions of individuals coming from all other racial groups. However, the two largest cities in the region have a much larger share of residents who are non-white.

Chew said the majority of residents in both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, as well as the entire state of Pennsylvania, are white alone.

Pennsylvania has a population of 12,791,181.

Scranton is home to 76,869 of these people, while Wilkes-Barre is home to 40,847.

Across the state, 80.8% (10,341,442) is white, 11.1% (1,423,319) is black or African American, 0.19% (24,847) is American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.3% (427,892) is Asian, 0.03% (4,107) is Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and 2.0% (258,694) is of other racial descent.

In Scranton, 83.8% (64,436) is white, 6.1% (4,672) is black or African American, 0.09% (68) is American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.9% (3,795) is Asian, 0.04% (34) is Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and 1.5% is of other racial descent.

In Wilkes-Barre, 73.4% (29,983) is white, 13.8% (5,621) is black or African American, 0.36% (146) is American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.1% (873) is Asian, 0.30% (121) is Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and 5.5% (2,263) is of other racial descent.

“It is worth noting that Wilkes-Barre has double the proportion of Black or African American residents than Scranton and a lower proportion of white residents than both Scranton and the state,” Chew said.

Racial patterns and poverty

Current data shows that poverty disproportionately impacts neighborhoods with a higher share of non-white residents. By analyzing the correlation between the share of residents in poverty and nonwhite residents at a small geographic scale, patterns of racialized poverty can be uncovered.

“Data was analyzed for all Census Tracts in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties,” Chew said.

Values range from 0, signifying no correlation, to 1, signifying perfect correlation. Four economic measures were tested against two measures of racial diversity — the first being the percentage of residents who are Black, and the second the percent who are any race other than white, or who are Hispanic or Latino of any race.

“Particularly notable correlation can be seen between the racial makeup of census tracts and the overall poverty rate, which accounts for among highest r-squared values in both counties,” Chew said. “At the census tract level, higher shares of non-white residents in both counties were noticeably associated with increased rates of poverty.”

Chew added that among the 11 tracts in Lackawanna County with more than 30 percent non-white and/or Hispanic residents, 10 had poverty rates above the average among all tracts, 16.6 percent.

Similarly, he said among the 20 tracts in Luzerne County with more than 30 percent non-white and/or Hispanic residents, 17 had poverty rates above the average among all tracts — 17.6 percent.

“While it is certainly true that Pennsylvanians of all races and backgrounds live in poverty, this economic and social data shows that a racialization of poverty exists in many neighborhoods in the region,” Chew said. “In particular, neighborhoods with a relatively large share of non-white and/or Hispanic residents tend to have notably elevated rates of poverty. In order to maximize efforts to address poverty in the region, it thus appears essential to account for both the geographic and racial patterns and historical contexts that exist in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”