WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 446.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 16,614.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 8,499 cases and 264 deaths; Monroe County has 5,900 cases and 195 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 8,545 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.

There are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–Dec. 24, stood at 15.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, there were 267 new deaths reported for a total of 15,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 51,443 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,244,103 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 8,633 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,820 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 29: 82,790 doses of the vaccine have been administered.