Owner says employee tested positive, did not display symptoms

FORTY FORT — Dunkin’ Donuts on Wyoming Avenue has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to store owner Eric May.

May noted that the employee who tested positive did not display any symptoms, but that the store would be closed out of an abundance of caution and safety.

“We will probably be shut down for a couple more days,” May said. “We just want to make sure everyone is safe and that we feel comfortable enough to reopen.”

The employees at the Forty Fort Dunkin’ are screened daily, and no other positive COVID-19 tests have been reported among the other staff members, according to May. The store will remain closed until all employees have been tested and receive negative results.

“We want everyone to get tested and have their results come back negative before we reopen, for our own safety and the safety of the public,” May said.

This temporary closure comes as another local Dunkin’ location on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre has also been closed to the public for the last three weeks, with a sign posted on the door noting that the location would be closed “due to current economic conditions.”

There’s still no word on when that Dunkin’ location will be opening back up.