WRIGHT TWP. — Support for Police Chief Royce Engler is growing ahead of a township supervisor meeting scheduled for early Wednesday evening.

A rally is being planned for outside the township municipal building at 4:45 p.m., 15 minutes before supervisors are scheduled to meet virtually.

The meeting is advertised as “general purposes,” which allows any supervisor to bring up an issue to include hiring or appointing personnel. Public comment is also permitted.

Attorney Jack Dean, township solicitor, said the meeting is scheduled to pay bills and sell a backhoe.

“If any supervisor elects to take action on any personnel matter, they are free to do so,” Dean said Tuesday.

There is much uncertainty regarding the police chief’s position in Wright Township.

Last week, several sources including those from law enforcement said Engler was told Dec. 23 his contract would not be renewed for 2021. He had been working under a contract that expired Dec. 31, 2019.

Township police officers ratified a contract with the township earlier this year but not with Engler, who has spent 42 years with the township police department with the last eight years as chief.

Engler said Tuesday an agreement was reached with the township several months ago but was never voted upon by supervisors.

“We had an agreement for several months now and it never got passed. It was on their agenda but it kept getting removed,” Engler said.

Engler said a supervisor notified him last week his contract wouldn’t be renewed for 2021.

“I was told by one supervisor that my contract was not going to be renewed. He wanted to give me a heads-up. I didn’t have a contract for 2020. If I’m chief in 2021, your guess is as good as mine.”

Support quickly grew for Engler on social media websites, including many within law enforcement and residents residing in Mountain Top.

“The community support has been fantastic and unbelievable. It really touches me. I can’t say enough about it,” Engler said. “I definitely don’t want to give up my job. I love it and can still do it.”

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Zola is one of those backing Engler.

“I have been a criminal prosecutor in the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office for over 15 years. During that time, I worked along side Chief Engler and I can tell you, first hand, that he is an excellent law enforcement officer and effective leader. Tough when necessary but also kind hearted and caring when the situation calls for it,” Zola posted.

Zola confirmed he authored the post. His post was attached to a Youtube video produced in support of Engler, which was uploaded on Tuesday.

Who would be chief instead? One person can apparently be ruled out.

In response to a story in the Times Leader on Dec. 24, Supervisor Colleen Macko’s husband, Brian Macko, who retired July 31 after 27 years as a police officer, said he has no interest in returning to law enforcement.

Dean, meanwhile, said he has no knowledge if Wright Township will open 2021 without a police chief.

“Right now, Chief Engler is the chief. Whether he is chief on Jan. 1, I would anticipate he would be but that falls under the supervisors and their control,” Dean said.