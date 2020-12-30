🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A fire at a large occupied apartment high rise at Sherman Hills could have been much worse if it weren’t for a rapid response by city firefighters and a single sprinkler head, Fire Chief Jay Delaney said.

Firefighters responded to the eight story high rise just after midnight Wednesday when residents smelled smoke on the fourth floor, Delaney said.

Delaney said when firefighters arrived, smoke was visible on several floors as occupants were in the process of evacuating.

“On a cold winter night, you’ll have some residents who don’t want to evacuate but our fire department worked quickly to find the source,” Delaney said.

Firefighters found the origin of the blaze in a garbage chute that was extinguished by a sprinkler, Delaney said.

Delaney said the quick action by firefighters to locate the blaze made for a simpler decision to maintain people within the lobby and out of the cold air during the evacuation.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., the temperature was 21 degrees between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. in Wilkes-Barre.

“This incident goes to show how a good operating sprinkler system, in this case one sprinkler head, and a professional fire department prevented something that could have been much worse,” Delaney said.

No injuries were reported.

Delaney said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Occupants of the high rise were permitted to return to their residences.