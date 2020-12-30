🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s probably not the way many parents wanted to start the New Year, but Wilkes-Barre Areas School District will remain in remote-only mode through January, Superintendent Brian Costello announced Wednesday.

Costello cited the the state recommendation that districts in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates use remote-only learning until the rate has moved from “substantial” to “moderate.”

The state considers a county to have “substantial” risk of transmission of the number of people testing positive in the last 7 days hits or exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 residents, or if the percentage of tests coming back positive is grater than or equal to 10%. The state provides a weekly “dashboard” update every Friday on each county’s status.

Last Friday, Luzerne County had 376.2 cases per 100,000 residents over 7 days, and a positivity rate of 16.7%, both well above the threshold at which remote-only learning is encouraged. Most, but not all, county school districts have been in remote-only learning for weeks.

“In-person classes will not resume during the month of January,” Costello said in a notice to district residents and the media. “We will continue to provide updates during this time for a tentative in-person start date.

“We understand how important it is to have in-person classes resume. I specifically want to thank our students and our staff for always wearing appropriate face coverings, social distancing, and following our district guidelines. This allowed us and will continue to allow us to resume in person instruction when we are back to the moderate category level based on Luzerne County’s transmission rate.”