WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police believe the “Little Bandit” drives a Chevrolet.

Police say they may have identified the get-away vehicle driven by an unidentified man after robbing Little Caesars on Blackman Street and attempting to rob the Little Mexico restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

Police called the suspect the Little Bandit for the heists at the two businesses.

After releasing surveillance pictures on Tuesday, the public responded with information leading police to believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet with tinted windows with after-market hubcap rims.

Police said the suspect entered Little Mexico at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 23 and showed something he referred to as a weapon while demanding money. Police said the suspect fled without any cash as the restaurant had made a night deposit at a bank.

The suspect fled in a black colored four-door vehicle that police have since identified as a Chevrolet.

About one hour later, police said the same suspect entered Little Caesars and robbed the business before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a black male with some grey scruff and wore a large face covering, a black puffy vest over a possible Champion sweatshirt and light colored pants.

Anyone with information on the robberies or suspect is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township detectives at 570-606-4791, by text message at 570-760-0215 or by email at [email protected]