HANOVER TWP. — State Reps. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, and Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, announced on Wednesday that a $433,000 environmental grant had been awarded to the Warrior Creek Stream Restoration Project.

The funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Growing Greener program, which allocates funds for watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects.

“Congratulations and thank you to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority for successfully working to obtain this Growing Greener funding to improve the health and quality of Warrior Creek in Hanover Township,” Pashinski said.

“Together with Governor Wolf, DEP, Representative Jerry Mullery, and other state officials, we’ll continue working to ensure our local communities can safely enjoy the water and land around us.”

The project is expected to reduce sediment pollutants in Warrior Creak Stream, a tributary of the Susquehanna River located in Hanover Township.

— Staff Report