Council faults administration for numbers mixup

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Questions still remain for Mayor George Brown about the amended 2021 budget passed by city council Tuesday and what his next step will be.

The amended budget posted online at the city’s website, wilkes-barre.city/finance, contains a $1.1 million surplus mainly from revenues inflated by sewer maintenance and recycling fees higher than those approved by a majority of council.

“I’m still reviewing it,” Brown said Wednesday. “I have 10 days to initiate my veto. I’m evaluating all the line items right now.”

The city Charter provides the mayor with the power to veto ordinances such as the one for the amended budget council approved by a 3-2 vote. If Brown does not sign the ordinance he has to return it to council with his objections.

Section 4:07 of the Charter further states council “shall at its next meeting, reconsider the ordinance and may pass it over the mayor’s veto by the affirmative vote of four members of council.”

If Brown lets it go without his signature, the ordinance is considered adopted after the 10-day period runs.

The trio of council Vice Chairman Tony Brooks, John Marconi and Beth Gilbert McBride approved the amended budget and set the fees at an annual rate of $75, below the levels Brown said were necessary to avoid layoffs and cuts in services. Council Chairman Bill Barrett and councilman Mike Belusko cast “No” votes.

In an emailed statement Wednesday Brooks, Marconi and McBride faulted the administration for the incorrect information contained in the amended budget. They stood behind their budget and vowed to continue to work for the city’s residents and taxpayers.

“We made the mistake of trusting this administration. We expected the administration to not purposely mislead us as council members. We expected them to work with us, and not against us for the residents of this city. It seems that this administration will stop at nothing in an attempt to one-up fellow elected officials. It is a sad state of local affairs that they have stooped to this level. Unlike the mayor, we do not have a staff to utilize and use as pawns in a political game, so cooperation and trust was of the utmost importance, and they have failed us,” the statement read.

The full statement is attached.

The majority’s amended budget not only kept the fees at the $100 level Brown first asked for in his proposed $53.2 million balanced budget, it also added $300,000 collected from delinquent accounts to the line item revenues.

At $75 the sewer maintenance fee would have generated $1.95 million in revenues. When the delinquencies were added, the total increased to $2.25 million.

Likewise, a recycling fee of $75 would have generated $1.08 million in revenues. Adding the delinquencies boosted the total to $1.38 million.

But the amended budget listed a $2.9 million in sewer maintenance fee revenues that Brown said was the result of adding the delinquencies to the $2.6 million raised by doubling the fee to $100.

The recycling fee revenue was listed at $1.75 million, reached by adding the delinquencies to the $1.45 million in Brown’s budget.

Brown said he noticed something was wrong Tuesday following council’s vote at the special meeting he attended and later after getting a look at the amended budget online.

Besides the wrong fee numbers, the amended budget did not contain a revised line item to reflect the $100 rental inspection, raised from $75 by the majority, Brown pointed out. Instead, the revenue line item remained at $200,000.

“This budget, it’s not a sound budget,” Brown said.

The amended budget did contain the majority’s reductions of $200,000 each for overtime and workers compensation and increase fine revenues by $100,000. Overall revenues totalled $53.9 million with $52.8 million in expenses.

Finance Director Brett Kittrick worked with the council majority on amending the budget to include the changes. Kittrick said he was first provided information on Dec. 18 by the Clerk’s Office the day after the majority voted 3-2 to approve the first reading of the budget amendment ordinance.

“The amendments they gave me were applied to the mayor’s budget,” Kittrick said.

Kittrick added he communicated with majority members, going back and forth. He sent an email Monday morning, the day before the vote, to finalize the changes, but all his questions were not answered.

“From what I can see, the net effect of all these changes will result in a $1,100,000 budget surplus. Am I understanding this correctly or should there be more changes to balance it? ” Kittrick asked in the Dec. 28 email.

No one replied, Kittrick said. He said he finished making the changes approximately two hours before the start of the 6 p.m. special meeting.

“I didn’t quite understand and that’s why I was looking for clarification and I didn’t get any on the surplus,” Kittrick said.