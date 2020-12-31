🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri won’t extend a COVID-19 limited service schedule that expires Sunday, although he urges residents to continue taking advantage of online or mail access options if possible.

A new temporary pole barn structure was installed outside the rear entrance to the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre last week to keep residents warm and spaced out as they wait to be admitted to the building for in-person services, Pedri said Wednesday.

Purchased with federal coronavirus funding, the structure replaces a tent that was inadequate in snow and colder temperatures, Pedri said. When the pandemic ends, the building can be relocated elsewhere for county storage, he said.

County security workers will continue taking temperatures and limiting the number of workers and visitors simultaneously permitted inside each office, he said. As always, masks and social distancing will be required. Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place.

Some county workers also will keep working remotely, Pedri said. Although the state has lifted some recent restrictions starting Monday, the state said telework in businesses and government “must continue unless impossible.”

Pedri advised residents to check the county website at luzernecounty.org for directions on how to access services.

Courts, prison status

Foot traffic inside the courthouse and some other county buildings should remain light because court officials have opted to primarily remain closed through Feb. 26, Pedri said.

The county’s limited schedule took effect Dec. 12 and had switched many services to appointment only.

In the county prison system, which must remain fully staffed and operational throughout the pandemic, the number of inmates and workers with coronavirus has fluctuated.

For example, 38 inmates had tested positive the week before Christmas and were segregated from others, Pedri said. As a snapshot comparison, there were no inmates knowingly infected on Tuesday this week, said county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich.

Approximately 20 prison employees were in quarantine Tuesday because they were infected or had been exposed to the virus, Rockovich said.

A $925,777 project was wrapping up Wednesday to add heating/air conditioning and bathrooms to the prison gymnasium to free up more space to quarantine or treat inmates, Rockovich said. To qualify for federal coronavirus funding, the renovation work had to be completed by Dec. 30, officials said.

Located on the ground floor, the gym is large enough to allow 30 cots with social distancing and barriers between them, Rockovich has estimated.

Pedri urges vigilence

Echoing Gov. Tom Wolf and other state officials, Pedri asked residents to remain vigilant to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

Unless production and delivery greatly accelerates, most state residents must wait months for access to vaccines that are first reserved for health care workers, nursing homes and other populations most at risk, officials said.

On average, 123.9 county residents were hospitalized daily for coronavirus last week — a decrease of 5.8 compared to two weeks ago. Of those county residents hospitalized, an average 7.6 required ventilators each day, which is slightly lower than the 8.3 reported two weeks ago.

The county’s positivity rate, or percentage of tests yielding positive results, was 16.7% last week, compared to 20.9% two weeks ago.