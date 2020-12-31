🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say an unidentified man armed with a firearm entered a Wyoming Street residence yelling a woman’s name only to be told he had the wrong house.

The incident was reported by a person living in the home at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the occupant reported he was awakened by someone banging on the front door. When he opened the bedroom door, he saw an unidentified man with a firearm yelling a woman’s name, police said.

The occupant told the armed man no one by that name resides in the home.

The gunman fled the house.

A description was not able to be given to police other than the gunman spoke in another language.

Officers searched the area with negative results.