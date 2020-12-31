🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 319 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 463.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 17,317.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 8,812 cases and 268 deaths; Monroe County has 6,1033 cases and 200 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.

There are 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–Dec. 24, stood at 15.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, there were 306 new deaths reported for a total of 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 54,828 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,265,129 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 53,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,730 cases among employees, for a total of 62,950 at 1,470 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 8,872 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 19,256 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 31: 115,291 doses of the vaccine have been administered.