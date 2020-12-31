Wolf’s restrictions last until Monday, but venue planned New Year’s Eve gathering anyway

HARVEYS LAKE — Gov. Tom Wolf lifted restrictions on bars and restaurants effective Jan. 4, but Damien’s on the Lake has reopened and is hosting a private New Year’s Eve party tonight.

Damien Kaye, who has owned the business off and on for 20 years, Thursday said he’s not breaking any laws, adding it’s his constitutional right to stay open.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Kaye said he has researched the science and the data to see what effect businesses like his has actually had on spreading COVID-19.

“When you look at the contact tracing that has been done, less than one-and-a-half percent has occurred through our industry,” Kaye said. “The science is not there — the numbers just aren’t there.”

What are the numbers?

While fact-checking, the Times Leader could not find any documentation with the exact number that Kaye claims. The most similar data the Times Leader could find was specifically with regards to New York City, where approximately 1.43% of transmissions from the period between September and November can be traced to restaurants, according to restaurant industry news outlet Eater.

However, Eater also says that indoor restaurant dining is the fastest growing transmission site in New York City. And this data changes from location to location, with Eater reporting that a full 14% of transmissions in Washington, D.C., coming from indoor dining.

A study from the CDC published in September also shows that those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are roughly twice as likely to have visited a restaurant in the days before.

‘I have to survive’

Kaye said he has always followed the guidelines set forth by the Department of Agriculture as agreed to when he received his license to operate a bar/restaurant.

That said, Kaye said he and his staff don’t wear protective masks and customers are not required to wear them either — a direct contradiction of the guidelines the Department of Agriculture set forth that Kaye claims to be following, which says employees must wear masks at all times.

“I have to survive and my employees depend on this for their living,” Kaye said, adding that he has not received any government grants during the pandemic to help him stay afloat.

Kaye said he has been visited by representatives of several state agencies. Several citations have all been dismissed, he said.

“They’ve all been great,” Kaye said. “They are just doing their jobs. They have been very professional.”

Kaye said he has not had any COVID-19 cases traced back to his restaurant.

“We’ve had nothing traced back to us — customer-wise or employees,” he said. “No employees have had it.”

Kaye said he currently employs 12 people; more during the warmer months.

Kaye said the New Year’s Eve event is sold out.

As far as his regular customers, Kaye said a few come in wearing masks, but take them off when seated.

“And they leave them off,” Kaye said. “About 90% of our customers don’t wear masks at all.”

This is also a violation of the Department of Agriculture’s recommendations.

‘The fight is not over’

Gov. Wolf on Wednesday announced that he will not extend the restrictions he put in place earlier this month past the Jan. 4 deadline, but he tempered that action by urging Pennsylvanians to continue to “fight back” against the COVID-19 virus.

“The fight is not over,” Wolf said. “We must stay the course.”

Wolf said the time-limited mitigation orders that he put in place on Dec. 12, have helped to begin flattening the curve of new cases following the post-Thanksgiving surge in Pennsylvania.

On Dec. 12, the governor temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the rising number of new cases. The restrictions also included an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50 and capacity restrictions at retail stores.

As a result, Wolf and Levine announced that the orders as written will expire at 8 a.m., this Monday as planned.