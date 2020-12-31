🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say the “Little Bandit” has been nabbed.

Gregory W. Holmes, 57, of Newfoundland, was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals and the Pennsylvania State Police fugitive retrieval team, according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department’s Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Holmes was wanted in connection with two armed robberies in the township on Dec. 23, first at the My Little Mexico restaurant, followed by a Little Caesars location approximately 30 minutes later.

The fact that both restaurants contained the word “little” in their respective names led to the police dubbing him the “Little Bandit.”

From previous reporting, police said the man later identified to be Holmes entered My Little Mexico restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. The suspect showed something he referred to as a weapon and demanded money, police said.

Police said the suspect fled without any cash as the restaurant had made a night deposit at a bank.

The suspect fled in a black colored four-door vehicle, police said.

Later, police said the same suspect entered Little Caesars on Blackman Street and robbed the business before fleeing in the same vehicle.