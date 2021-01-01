🔊 Listen to this

JENKINS TWP. — Michael Kichline, the Transportation Security Administration’s Assistant Federal Security Director for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, said the recently installed acrylic shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

TSA has installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at the airport as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to implement initiatives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The protective barriers have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podiums, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.

“The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees who are flying out of the airport,” Kichline said.

TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign designed to advise travelers of airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.

Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19. For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19, please visit www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.