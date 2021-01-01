🔊 Listen to this

A man who was arrested on child pornography charges while living at a residence of a Rice Township supervisor will remain in state prison.

Adam Dwight Snide, 45, appealed his sentence of three-to-15 years imposed by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas in July 2018. Snide must also serve 21 years on probation and register his address with law enforcement for 25 years.

Luzerne County detectives arrested Snide after finding many images of children engaged in sex acts on a computer. Court records say many of the images were sexually violent with children having been bound and gagged. Several images were those of infants, court records say.

When Snide was arrested, he told detectives he had been viewing and sharing child pornography for 20 years and claimed nearly 10,000 images would be found on his computer, according to court records.

Snide was only charged with disseminating and possessing child pornography from Oct. 9, 2016 to Aug. 1, 2017.

Snide challenged his sentence claiming the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA II), commonly known as Megan’s Law, violated his rights as added criminal punishment beyond his state prison sentence.

In a 14-page opinion issued Thursday, the state Superior Court noted the state Supreme Court earlier this year ruled SORNA II isunconstitutional by creating “irrebuttable presumption that all sexual offender pose a high risk of recidivism” without scientific evidence.

However, the Superior Court noted each appeal by those sentenced on child pornography convictions are reviewed separately.

In Snide’s appeal, the Superior Court ruled Snide failed to provide any scientific evidence or studies to refute registration requirements that he is not a high risk of committing additional sexual offenses.

“We conclude that (Snide) has failed to overcome his heavy burden of persuasion to show that the challenged provisions of SORNA II clearly, palpably and plainly violate” his due process, the Superior Court ruled.