WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 468.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 17,598.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 8,982 cases and 269 deaths; Monroe County has 6,183 cases and 204 deaths.

The Department of Health will not provide a daily COVID-19 data update today, Jan. 1. The department will provide an update of the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 2, at noon through a press release and statewide COVID-19 Dashboard. Friday’s data will be included in Saturday’s release.

On Thursday, there were 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–Dec. 24, stood at 15.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, there were 306 new deaths reported for a total of 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 31: 115,291 doses of the vaccine have been administered.