WILKES-BARRE — Last week, Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said that much of The Institute’s task force and COVID research in 2020 has taken into account equity issues.

She said lack of equity, whether it is due to racial, gender, income or other socio-economic factors, is more than a moral problem.

“A lack of equity has a negative economic impact on everyone in a community, whether or not they are part of a marginalized or vulnerable population,” Ooms said. “If the moral issue weren’t enough, it is hopeful that once it is raised to a communitywide economic issue that positive change will occur.”

Ooms said it is incumbent upon the rest of us to recognize and address the problems.

Poverty and housing segregation

According to Andrew Chew, Senior Research & Policy Analyst at The Institute, redlined neighborhoods were largely denied access to home loan financing.

“In Wilkes-Barre, most grade A areas are located within the city limits, as well as in Kingston, Forty Fort, and Hanover Township,” Chew said. “Many of these areas represent neighborhoods with higher poverty rates in the present day.”

Conversely, Chew said Swoyersville is part of a relatively low poverty tract despite a significant portion of the borough being redlined as grade D.

Chew said a similar trend is apparent when comparing redlined areas to current racial diversity, as defined as tract-level percentage of population non-white and/or Hispanic or Latino. Many of the most diverse tracts in Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas were graded A on HOLC maps. Conversely, redlined neighborhoods exist in neighboring municipalities which now have less diverse populations. However, Wilkes-Barre Township has both a higher share of nonwhite residents and several redlined districts.

Scranton

Chew said in the city of Scranton, original HOLC maps were not available in digital form for this analysis. Instead, ward-by-ward descriptions of desirability were obtained, which were based on HOLC redlining maps. Some wards were specifically tagged as “red” or “green” based on their HOLC designation, while others had neutral descriptions.

Some had mixed descriptions, with references to some red/undesirable areas within them and other more desirable or neutral areas.

Given the incomplete nature of the available data, Chew said narrative descriptions for each ward were classified into these four categories, and mapped using a digitized layer of Scranton city wards created from historic documents.

The highest poverty census tract in the city is within a ward that was classified as green. However, most other higher poverty tracts within the city are within mixed or redlined wards. Similarly, there is only a moderate correlation between historic ward ratings and the percent of the population that is nonwhite and/or Hispanic or Latino by census tract. Nonetheless, most tracts with higher shares of non-white and/or Hispanic residents fell within wards classified as red/negative or mixed.”

Local context for redlining

Chew said one possible explanation for the apparently limited correlation between current spatial distribution of race and poverty, particularly compared to findings from other cities, is the changing nature of demographic diversity in Northeastern Pennsylvania since 1930 — the last census taken prior to development of HOLC maps.

Compared to Philadelphia, both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre had a higher share of native white residents, and a much smaller share of African American residents – only 0.5 percent in Scranton and one percent in Wilkes-Barre.

While racial concentrations for small geographies were not available for analysis, it is possible that a relatively lack of African-American-majority neighborhoods in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton compared to cities like Philadelphia explain an apparently less insidious link between redlining and current social inequalities.

Furthermore, Swoyersville and Sugar Notch boroughs in Luzerne County, both of which had significant areas redlined (designated as grade D) reported zero African American residents on the 1930 census. Thus, it appears likely that in Northeastern Pennsylvania, factors other than race guided Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) designations.

Additional evidence for this are references found in the Scranton ward narratives referencing characteristics such as presence of heavy industry impacts like mine subsidence and culm banks.

As an additional complicating factor, Chew said insurance or real estate industry policies (or even unwritten norms) likely played a factor in limiting home-ownership among nonwhite individuals other than the HOLC residential security maps and Scranton ward documents analyzed here.

The underwriting manual used at the same time as redlining maps expanded racial discrimination in housing beyond redlined neighborhoods, though the current legacy of these factors in Northeastern Pennsylvania is difficult to quantify. The uncovering of other historical documents that may have guided policies of exclusion in Northeastern Pennsylvania would warrant further research.

Nonetheless, Chew said the nationwide history around the creation of redlining maps in cities across the country were based on exclusion of nonwhite racial groups from ownership within white neighborhoods, representing undeniable evidence of systemic racism in home-ownership access in the United States.

Conclusions

“Data shows that race and poverty are closely correlated in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Ooms said. “Particularly in neighborhoods with a much higher share of non-white residents, poverty rates are generally much higher than average.”

Chew added, “Though the spatial distribution of race and poverty in Northeastern Pennsylvania today does not appear closely correlated with the geography of past redlining, this practice and the lack of access to home-ownership capital more generally, may have still had a significant impact on the racialized nature of poverty in the region. Particularly, lack of access to home-ownership financing through federal incentives denied those in minority groups an important means to build inter-generational wealth.”

As in the rest of the United States, Ooms and Chew said racial disparities in income and housing continue to exist. However, redlining maps alone do not fully explain the structural factors that created and perpetuated these conditions. Nonetheless, inequality and discrimination in housing policies in the 20th century is an important context for contemporary efforts to reduce inequalities in our communities.