Emergency vehicles and police from both the Pennsylvania State Police and from local departments were on scene near the Midway Shopping Plaza on Saturday afternoon. State police did not immediately confirm the reason for the large police presence.

WYOMING — The body of a missing woman was located in a wooded area next to the Midway Shopping Plaza on Saturday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Jennifer Herron, 41, was found deceased at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the Wyoming barracks of the state police.

Herron was last seen at the plaza around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. The Wyoming Borough Police Department’s request for people to be on the lookout for Herron earlier this afternoon was shared on Facebook by both the West Wyoming and West Pittston departments.

In addition to state police troopers, officers from West Pittston, Exeter, Wyoming and West Wyoming were on scene to assist with the search, as well as fire and emergency vehicles.

State police say that there was no indication of foul play, but the official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy to be performed by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office at a later date.