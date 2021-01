🔊 Listen to this

Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update. We lead off with the tragic news that the body of Jennifer Herron, 41, was discovered earlier this afternoon near the Midway Shopping Plaza in Wyoming. We also look ahead to the Weekend edition, which includes Jennifer Learn Andes’ look at suicide trends in the county in 2020, one bank’s efforts to help out their customers during the pandemic, as well as full Sunday sports coverage.