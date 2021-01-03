Community Bank customers praise organization for help during COVID-19

In a year in which money was tight for many of us, several different businesses and nonprofits say they have Community Bank to thank for their ability to keep going.

Barbara Maculloch, president of the Pennsylvania locations of the banking organization, said that Community Bank helped process approximately 3,500 PPE loans with the Small Business Administration, and Maculloch claims that her bank attempted to go above and beyond with their attempts to help businesses of all sizes and the area’s important nonprofit organizations.

“People needed us so much,” she said. “You could hear it in their voice. No one knew how long they’d be out of business.”

Maculloch said that, in the nearly 40 years that she has been working in the banking industry, 2020 was the year in which she felt the most needed.

Bill Jones, president and CEO of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley, said that his organizations was one of the ones that needed Community Bank’s help.

According to Jones, the national organization of the United Way instructed local chapters to budget approximately 15% less than its usual fundraising efforts, which, in the case of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, translated into about half a million fewer dollars.

Jones said that, at the beginning of the year, the United Way of the Wyoming Valley seemed dangerously close to missing out on the SBA’s PPE loans, saying that they were working with one of the area’s other banks in an attempt to apply for the loan, but that suddenly fell apart when that bank said they couldn’t facilitate the loan because the United Way did not have a previous deposit relationship with it.

“It felt like the rug was pulled out from under us,” Jones said. “At the time, with all the news, you felt at the time that you had to get your application in as soon as the process opened, because when the SBA ran out of money, you were out of luck.”

Jones said he called Maculloch, who had worked previously as the chairperson of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign in previous years, late one Saturday night in an attempt to get some help.

Maculloch described the phone call.

“You could hear the desperation in his voice, the need in his voice,” she said. “How could they help the poor people they help?”

Jones said that Community Bank was able to help the United Way of the Wyoming Valley secure a loan for $220,000, slightly less than half of the projected budget shortfall.

“It really was a big deal for us,” Jones said. “That’s real money in our community.”

Jones said that representatives from the bank, including Maculloch and employee Susanne Mullin, worked with him for hours over that weekend, helping the United Way secure the needed loan.

“Everybody’s heard that term, ‘banker’s hours,’ but what people like Barb and Susanne were doing, it was the complete opposite of what people know banker’s hours to be,” Jones said.

It wasn’t only nonprofit that benefited Community Bank’s help, though. John Burancho, co-owner of Floral Designs in Forty Fort, said their help was instrumental in keeping the business running, saying that business dried up once the pandemic started.

“Thank God the bank was there to help,” Burancho said. “They were one of the few banks that seemed to be worried about us.”

According to Burancho, Community Bank even made house-calls to help him with paperwork in applying for the loans.

“The bank was really good to us,” he said. “They helped us with anything we needed.”

Burancho said that, of course, things are still slow, considering most of the events one would need flowers for have been cancelled. But he said there is work, and a substantial reason the business is able to do it is because of Community Bank’s help.

Jim Barrett, president of the Dunmore-based Road Scholar Transport, made similar statements.

“It came up on everybody very quickly,” he said of the pandemic. “I was scared to death, frankly. We were concerned customers would stop paying.”

But Barrett said Community Bank worked easily with them, offering them a debt service vacation for three months. Barrett said this, and other things Community Bank helped with, helped pay for Road Scholar drivers to receive a $25 per day wellness bonus.

Now, Barrett said, business is booming for the shipping company, likely thanks in part to the increased amount of shipments of goods the pandemic has made necessary.

“You wouldn’t believe how busy it is,” Barrett said. “All of the bankers, every one of them, was very quick to acknowledge that we were in uncharted waters; they were really helpful.”

Maculloch said Community Bank’s work isn’t done yet, adding that each of the bank’s Pennsylvania offices, all based in our part of the state, would be donating the money they would typically use for holiday parties to various charities.

As for what comes next, Maculloch said, like for all of us right now, Community Bank’s plans are changing from day to day.

But she said that they will be there to help.