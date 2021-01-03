🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the speed limit will be temporarily reduced to 45 mph on a number of major interstates in Northeastern Pennsylvania due to impending winter weather.

The reduced speed limits were placed into effect starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and no timetable for when the reductions will be removed has been offered. PennDOT is encouraging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

The limits are in effect for these roadways:

• Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties;

• Interstate 80 in Luzerne County;

• Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne Counties;

• Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

In addition, a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near mile marker 160 has been put into place due to a motor vehicle crash. The restriction is expected to be lifted around 5:30 p.m.

Truck drivers are reminded that they are to remain in the right lane of traffic while these speed limit reductions are in place.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Luzerne County, until 11 p.m. this evening, with snow expected to accumulate somewhere between 2 to 4 inches in some areas. The total accumulation is expected to be higher in higher-elevation areas.