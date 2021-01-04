🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — An intoxicated man was arrested after city police allege he attempted to ignite gasoline he poured outside a neighbor’s home New Year’s Eve.

Stephen Michael Siko, 53, of 32 E. Columbus Ave., appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had strong odor of gasoline on his clothing when officers encountered him inside his residence, according to court records.

Gavin Armstrong, a resident of 38 E. Columbus Ave., told police Siko poured gasoline outside his home and clicked a lighter in an attempt to ignite the gasoline, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a physical fight on East Columbus Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Armstrong told police he went over to Siko’s residence to check on him.

While inside, Armstrong sat down at a kitchen table and began talking to a woman showing her how to use a camera.

Armstrong told police Siko left the residence carrying a gasoline container and began pouring gasoline as he walked closer to Armstrong’s residence, the complaint says.

Armstrong stopped Siko who returned to his residence with the gasoline container.

Soon thereafter, Siko walked toward Armstrong’s home clicking a lighter as he got closer, the complaint says.

Armstrong told police a physical altercation took place as he stopped Siko from allegedly igniting the gasoline.

Siko had several contusions to his head and face when officers contacted him inside his residence. Siko claimed he fell and demanded officers to leave his home, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint allege Siko appeared to be heavily intoxicated with blood shot eyes, slurred speech and had trouble standing. Siko also had an odor of gasoline on his clothes, police allege.

Siko was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Police charged Siko with two counts of arson, and one count each of reckless burning, possession of an explosive device (gasoline), terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as the district judge deemed him a danger to himself and the community.