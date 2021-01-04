🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 470.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 17,973.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 9,283 cases and 270 deaths; Monroe County has 6,414 cases and 205 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that on Monday there were 3,226 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 4,579 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 665,097.

The case counts today are atypically low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.

There are 5,529 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,149 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25–Dec. 31, stood at 15.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, there were 56 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, there were 66 new deaths reported for a total of 16,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 58,275 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,301,186 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,465 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,827 cases among employees, for a total of 64,292 at 1,479 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 9,023 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 19,437 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 3: 135,044 doses of the vaccine have been administered.