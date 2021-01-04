🔊 Listen to this

Crews earlier Monday began removing flood panels from the Market Street Bridge, which was closed for 12 days due to concerns with the Susquehanna River.

The flood panels were installed Dec. 24 closing the heavily traveled bridge linking Wilkes-Barre and the West Side when heavy rain combined with a melting snowpack with unseasonable warm temperatures caused uncertainty with the river.

The river never reached an earlier crest forecast of 34 feet topping at 25.5 feet on Dec. 26.

As the river began to recede but remained swollen, more rain was forecasted during the New Year’s holiday prompting Christopher Belleman, executive director for the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, to keep the flood panels up and the bridge closed.

After the latest winter storm that brought a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow, the river remained well below the caution stage of 10 feet, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic later Monday.